Sponsors Line Up for Univision’s 'La Banda'

Univision said a good sized group of big markers have signed on as official sponsors of La Banda, the new music talent search show.

Verizon, Toyota, Walmart, Sony Pictures, Taco Bell, Cheerios and Yoplait will run spots and be integrated into elements of the show.

Verizon is presenting Univision’s new Conecta app, which allows viewers to interact with key programs on the network.

La Banda, premiering Sept. 13 at 8 p.m., aims to put together a musical group representing all Hispanic cultures that will win a recording contract with Sony Music Latin.

“La Banda is unlike any other program on television today. Together with our partners and sponsors, we’re excited to feature unique branded content integrations that will raise the bar in music entertainment across TV and digital,” said Keith Turner, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision Communications.