Univision, Verizon App Lets Viewers Judge ‘La Banda’

Viewers will be able to interact with Univision’s new music show La Banda through a variety of social media applications and a new app presented by Verizon that lets audience members judge the performers.

The app is called Univision Conecta, and beyond La Banda, it will enable customized digital experiences for the netowrk’s major shows and tent pole events.

“Kicking off with La Banda, Univision Conecta unlocks the ability for viewers to experience the show for the ultimate reward, to become the ‘fourth’ judge,” said Mark Lopez, executive VP & general manager of Univision Digital. “Ninety-one percent of Univision’s viewers watch live, and with Univision Conecta and through cross-platform social activities, we will engage live viewers including billennials, bilingual millennials, with decisive and insider experiences accessible right at their fingertips.”

Viewers using the app can participate in a contest against others in the audience and the person who collects the most points becomes the fourth judge, appearing on the show’s semifinal via a hologram. Verizon will also fly the fourth judge and a guest to Miami for the finale.

The network has also created a variety of activities using Facebook, Instagram, Periscope, Snapchat, Twitter and Vine.

La Banda premieres Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.