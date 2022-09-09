Sponsors Go on the Road with Disney's 'The ACC Huddle'

'The ACC Huddle' is going on the road this college football season

Disney Ad Sales said sponsors will be on the road with the ACC Network's The ACC Huddle as the show travels to five college campuses this season.

Bojangles, Food Lion, Gatorade, New York Life and Subway will be able to connect with college football fans on their home turf this season.

"We are thrilled to have The ACC Huddle back on the road and bring our sponsors along for the ride,” said Theresa Palmieri, VP, Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions. “This is a huge benefit to our ACC partners, and we are happy to provide them with a unique and interactive opportunity to engage with their consumers in a way that only Disney can.”

This weekend The ACC Huddle will be in Blacksburg, Virginia, where Virginia Tech will take on Boston College.

Brands will have a presence while the show is being televised and a chance to interact with students, fans and alumni.

Fans will have the opportunity to be part of the telecasts by participating in numerous ACC Network-themed activities, sponsor activations, giveaways. They can also watch live football games streamed on several giant screens and televisions throughout the area.

The ACC Network is owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference. ■