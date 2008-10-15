SpongeBob SquarePants Special Scores For Nickelodeon

Television’s most popular sponge and watery his crew raked in almost eight million viewers Monday with Nickelodeon’s premiere of “WhoBob What Pants?,” a 30-minute SpongeBob Squarepants special.

The special drew 7.7 million total viewers, making it the top entertainment show on broadcast and cable television for the night. It was also the number-one show on all of TV for the night in kids and tweens demos the network targets.