SpongeBob Second Only to Pigskin
By Anne Becker
ESPN’s Browns-Steelers game was the top-viewed basic cable program for the week ending Nov. 13, averaging 9.82 million total viewers between 8:30 p.m. and midnight, according to Nielsen Media Research. Nick’s SpongeBob SquarePants programming on Nov. 11-12 took the next four spots. The highest rated of those four was Nov. 11’s 8 p.m. episode which averaged 7.93 million total viewers.
ESPN drew the most viewers in prime for the week, averaging 3.25 million. USA followed up with 2.78 million and TBS took third with 2.18 million.
