‘SpongeBob' With Johnny Depp a Draw For Nick

"SpongeBob vs. The Big One" was a big ratings success for Nickelodeon. The episode, which featured guest star Johnny Depp, was the number one kids program on basic cable for the week ending Apr. 19 and drew 5.8 million viewers, second only to USA's WWE in all of cable.

The 5.8 million total viewers for the Apr. 17 episode was more than 1.6 million higher than the highest-rated SpongeBob of the previous week, which aired Apr. 11. The episode was Nickelodeon's fifth highest-rated telecast in total viewers so far this year and garnered significant ratings increases among all kid and tween demographics.

The show was part of a number of on-air events to mark SpongeBob's 10th anniversary this year.

Also on Nickelodeon, Penguins of Madagascar drew 4.9 million viewers on Apr. 18 and was the second highest-rated kids' show for the week, behind SpongeBob.