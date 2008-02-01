Spokane Retransmission-Consent Spat Ironed Out

Time Warner Cable subscribers in the Pacific Northwest will be able to watch the Super Bowl on Fox affiliate KAYU Spokane, Wash., as the cable operator and station worked out a retransmission-consent agreement.

Owned by Brian Brady, KAYU had been dark for Time Warner Cable subscribers since the two parties failed to come to an agreement to air KAYU’s signal Dec.14, 2006.

“We are very pleased to announce that KAYU and Time Warner Cable have reached a mutually acceptable arrangement for carriage of KAYU on Time Warner Cable systems in Idaho, Montana and Washington until Feb.1, 2013,” the cable operator said in a statement. “As of [Friday], Time Warner Cable customers will once again be able to watch Fox programming on KAYU.”