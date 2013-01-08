Spohn Let Go at KLRT-KASN Little Rock

Chuck Spohn, GM at KLRT-KASN Little Rock (Ark.), has been let go from the stations, which were recently sold to Mission Broadcasting by Newport Television.

The stations are a Fox-CW pair.

In July, Nexstar agreed to acquire 10 stations and Inergize Digital from Newport, while Mission acquired the Little Rock duopoly.

Michael Vaughan, VP and GM of Nexstar's KARK-KARZ, will oversee the stations through a joint sales agreement between Mission and Nexstar.

Spohn's dismissal was previously reported in TVSpy.

He spent 15 years at the stations.