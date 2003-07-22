Split results in Monday ratings
NBC -- with Fear Factor, For Love or Moneyand Who Wants to
Marry My Dad? -- won the Monday-night demo battle while CBS won the circulation
war (households and total viewers) with Yes, Dear, Still Standing,
Everybody Loves Raymond, King of Queens and CSI: Miami.
NBC’s Dad-dating series was first among adults 18-49 and 18-34 from
10 p.m.-11 p.m. EST, while CSI: Miami on CBS was first in households, viewers and
adults 25-54.
Fox was third across most of the key ratings categories (second among adults
18-34) with Anything for Love and Paradise Hotel.
ABC was fourth for the night with four episodes of Less than Perfect
and a Monday installment of newsmagazine PrimeTime.
For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS
6.3 rating/11 share, NBC 5.7/10, Fox 4.0/7 and ABC 3.8/6.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.9/12, CBS 3.0/9, Fox 2.7/8 and ABC 1.8/5.
In the metered markets, UPN averaged a 2.6/4 (households) with its Monday
comedies.
The WB Television Network averaged a 2.1/3 with 7th Heaven and summer music show Pepsi
Smash.
