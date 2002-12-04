Split decision in Tuesday prime

Fox won the 18-through-49 battle Tuesday night with That 70s Show,

Grounded for Life and 24.

NBC was tops in households and second among adults 18 through 49 with

JustShoot Me, two In-Laws episodes, Frasier and

Dateline.

ABC and CBS, which aired repeats of their regular Tuesday-night lineups, tied

for second among households, and ABC was third with adults 18 through 49.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers,

households: NBC 6.7 rating /11 share; ABC and CBS 6.4/10; Fox 6.0/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.9/13, NBC 3.9/10, ABC 3.8/10 and CBS 1.8/5.

Meanwhile, in Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB Television Network

averaged a 4.2 rating/6 share in households with Gilmore Girls and

Smallville. UPN averaged a 2.1/3 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer,

GirlFriends and The Parkers.