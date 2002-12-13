Split decision in Thursday prime

NBC won the key demographics Thursday night, while CBS was first in

households and total viewers.

ABC and Fox were distant also-rans.

Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace, Good Morning, Miami and

ER did the trick for NBC. Survivor Thailand, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a

Trace did it for CBS, which was a competitive second across the key

demos.

Fox aired the movie Drop Dead Gorgeous. ABC aired Dinotopia, a

special on commercials and PrimeTime Live.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers,

households: CBS 12.5 rating/20 share, NBC 12.4/20, ABC 3.4/5 and Fox 2.9/4.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 9.5/25, CBS 7.4/19, Fox 1.7/4 and ABC 1.5/4.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television NEtwork (with repeats and specials)

averaged a 2.9 rating/4 share from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST, while UPN's wrestling show

did a 4.4/6.