SPJ backs open-records laws

Frustrated by TV news stories highlighting dangers posed by public access to

personal data, the Society of Professional Journalists is gearing up to educate

media executives about the benefits of open-records laws.

'Our goal is to increase the visibility of the right of access,' said Robert

Becker, chairman of the SPJ's FOIA Committee.

Too often, he complained, television stations run 'scare' stories warning

that driver's license records and other personal data are easily obtained by

identity thieves and other nefarious characters.

What the stories often fail to convey is that these types of records can also

be useful by letting the public learn whether a school-bus driver has been

convicted of driving under the influence, or if a politician has been convicted

of a crime.

'We want people to understand that this information is public for a reason,'

Becker said.

During a campaign that kicks off March 16, SPJ officials will ask the

Radio-Television News Directors Association and the National Association of

Broadcasters to help promote records access.

The SPJ will also establish a Web site promoting open-records laws and

provide journalists with sample stories based on the

information.