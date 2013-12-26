Spike's Video Game Awards Franchise Finds Audience On Web

Spike TV's successful move of its Video Game Awards telecast to the web from linear television earlier this month bodes well for the future of the franchise, according to network officials.

After airing the awards on the network over the past decade, Spike on Dec. 7 streamed the renamed VGX awards live event across several online sources such as VGXLIVE.com and Hulu, as well as Viacom Media Networks properties such as Spike.com, ComedyCentral.com, MTV.com, MTV2.com, BET.com and GameTrailers.com. The event, which celebrates the top video games and game producers across several categories, was also streamed via Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PlayStation3 gaming devices, as well as iOS and Android devices.

The VGX event generated 1.1 million total live streams reaching over 109 countries worldwide, surpassing online streams for the Youtube Music Awards in November, according to Spike officials.

The network decided to move the event to the web after gamers said they wanted more airtime for gaming producers and game trailers.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.