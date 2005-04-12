Spike Wrestles Competition Into Submission

Sports, even pretend ones, continue to be a big draw on cable.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. fare on cable channel Spike TV took the top programming spot in cable for the week ending April 10, with 5.48 million total viewers at 10 p.m. April 4, according to Nielsen Media Research (WWE will be moving to USA and other NBC Universal properties in October).



Supervolcano an April 10 special on Discovery, and Odd Girl Out, an April 4 Lifetime original movie, took the second and third slots, earning 5.14 and 5.11 million total viewers, respectively.

TNT, Disney, Lifetime and USA averaged the most viewers in prime – 2.33 million, 2.16 million. 2.11 million and 2.04 million total viewers, respectively.