Spike TV’s Joe Schmo Rolls
Spike TV's reality spoof, The Joe Schmo Show
,
attracted its biggest audience yet Oct. 15.
The show attracted 1.6 million viewers, and about one-half were in Spike's target demo, men 18-49 -- particularly impressive since the show aired against Major League Baseball playoffs on Fox.
The series finale airs Oct. 21.
