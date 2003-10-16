Trending

Spike TV’s Joe Schmo Rolls

By

Spike TV's reality spoof, The Joe Schmo Show
,
attracted its biggest audience yet Oct. 15.

The show attracted 1.6 million viewers, and about one-half were in Spike's target demo, men 18-49 -- particularly impressive since the show aired against Major League Baseball playoffs on Fox.

The series finale airs Oct. 21.