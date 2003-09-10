Spike TV’s Joe Schmo builds
Spike TV's new reality spoof, The Joe Schmo Show, built in its second
week on the air.
Joe Schmo posted a 0.9 rating with 1.2 million viewers Tuesday night, up
from a 0.7 and 800,000 for last week's debut.
The show also scored well with Spike's guy viewers 18-34 and 18-49.
