Spike TV’s Joe Schmo builds

Spike TV's new reality spoof, The Joe Schmo Show, built in its second
week on the air.

Joe Schmo posted a 0.9 rating with 1.2 million viewers Tuesday night, up
from a 0.7 and 800,000 for last week's debut.

The show also scored well with Spike's guy viewers 18-34 and 18-49.