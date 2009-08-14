Spike TV Takes On Showtime In MMA Matchup

Spike TV has scheduled a replay of some of the top bouts from the UFC 100 pay-per-view event for Saturday, August 15, from 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

The scheduling move pits the UFC replay against a new installment of Strikeforce on Showtime, topped by Gina Carano taking on Christiane "Cyborg" Santos.

UFC is the dominant player in the mixed martial arts field but has mostly ignored the competition up until this point, with president Dana White often saying that he does not believe there to be any real competitors to his company.

The counter-programming is a first for UFC, and shows that, despite White's public statements, it is well aware of the competition. If a replay of some pay-per-view fights can top a competitor's card comprised of original bouts, then it could serve to justify White's confidence.

The Spike TV card will include the much talked about heavyweight championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir, along with the following match-ups:

Middleweights

Dan Henderson vs. Michael Bisping

Middleweights

Alan Belcher vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

Light Heavyweights

Stephan Bonnar vs. Mark Coleman

Lightweights

Shannon Gurgerty vs. Matt Grice

Light Heavyweights

Jon Jones vs. Jake O'Brien