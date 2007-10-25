Spike TV to Stay in UFC Ring Through 2011
By Ben Grossman
Spike TV and the Ultimate Fighting Championship organization will remain locked up for another three years, extending their partnership through 2011.
As part of a new deal, Spike will air four more seasons of reality seriesUltimate Fighter, four live fight cards per year, two seasons of a new weekly live fight series with details still to be determined and 13 one-hour episodes per year of theUFC Unleashed series featuring the UFC library of fights.
A press release announcing the deal called Spike TV the “basic-cable home to the UFC,” as the mixed-martial-arts organization and HBO were never able to close up a deal that was long in the works.
That potential deal was originally championed by former HBO chief Chris Albrecht, and it never came to fruition after Albrecht left.
