Spike TV Revamps Web Presence
Spike TV, the MTV Networks channel focused on the 18-34 male demo, has completely revamped its Website and presence online.
The changes occcurred May 30. The new Spike.com features a high-resolution full-episode video player with the ability to embed episodes of Spike programming on outside sites, social-networking features and exclusive original content from YouTube stars such as “The Angry Video Game Nerd” and established entertainment brands such as Playboy Enterprises and Ultimate Fighting Championship. —Alex Weprin
