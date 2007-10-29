Spike TV Names Digital Marketing Executives

Rebecca Keszkowski, director of integrated marketing for Spike TV, was named senior director for integrated marketing, digital, for Spike Digital Entertainment Group.

Based in New York, she will report to Dario Spina, senior VP, integrated marketing for MTV Networks.

Keszkowski will head up marketing for "convergent and digital-only sponsorships" for SpikeTV.com, GameTrailers.com and Xfire.

She will also work with marketers for TVLand.com, ComedyCentral.com and AtomFilms.com.

In announcing the appointment, Spina said she had been "moonlighting" on digital efforts since early this year.

MTVN also announced that Samantha Newman joined the programmer as director, integrated marketing for MTV Networks’ Entertainment Group.

Newman had been marketing manager at Bride’s and Modern Bride at Conde Nast Bridal Media.

At MTNV, she will be responsible for integrated marketing strategies and best practices for the entire MTVNE Group, including Comedy Central, Spike TV, TV Land, AtomFilms, AtomUploads, GameTrailers.com and Xfire.

Newman also reports to Spina.