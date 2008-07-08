Spike TV Leverages Digital Properties for Gaming

Spike TV is leveraging its two signature digital properties, Spike.com and Gametrailers.com, to present comprehensive coverage of E3, the video-game industry’s annual trade convention.

“E3 Invasion,” as the network is calling it, will be comprised of weeklong on-air reports leading up to and from the show, with trailers, walkthroughs, interviews, press conferences and additional footage available at Gametrailers.com and Spike.com

Spike’s signature video-game program, GameTrailers TV with Geoff Keighley, will produce original episodes and specials throughout the week, giving viewers the scoop on hot upcoming games.

The show was derived from the Gametrailers.com brand, which was acquired by MTV Networks in late 2005.

E3 Invasion will run from July 11-18.