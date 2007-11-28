Spike TV Extends Worldwide Biggies Pact for Video Game Awards

Spike TV extended its agreement with production company Worldwide Biggies to executive-produce the network’s annual Video Game Awards for another two years.

The deal includes the 2007 Video Game Awards, which will air on Spike Dec. 9.

“Worldwide Biggies is excited to be on board with Spike TV’s Video Game Awards for another two years,” said Albie Hecht, president and CEO of Worldwide Biggies. “The Video Game Awards continue to be a stand-out event and one of the most prominent nights in the gaming industry as it evolves as a nonawards show with user-generated content and party reveals.”

Hecht created the concept of the awards show when he served as president of Spike TV in 2002. He also co-created the popular Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The awards show honors the creators, developers and designers of the year’s big video games and offers previews of future games.