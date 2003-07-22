Spike TV to debut in August
Spike TV will make its official on-air debut Aug. 11, which the Viacom Inc.
channel has declared "Spike TV Day."
That day, Spike TV will debut two new programming features, twice-daily
CBS MarketWatch financial updates and Zero to Sixty, daily updates
on the latest in automotive trends.
Spike will also debut two specials: Party with Spike, a celebrity-packed
special at the Playboy Mansion, and Most Extreme Elimination Challenge, a
spoof on old Japanese game shows.
Both programs were slated to air back on June 16, the network's original launch
date, but plans were scuttled while Viacom tussled with filmmaker Spike Lee over
the Spike name. (Of course, the network, formerly known as The New TNN, came out
on top).
Also playing Aug. 11: Road to Slamball, a behind-the-scenes special
on Spike's extreme-sports league, Slamball, and a two-hour, live
installment of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s WWE Raw.
