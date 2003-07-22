Spike TV to debut in August

Spike TV will make its official on-air debut Aug. 11, which the Viacom Inc.

channel has declared "Spike TV Day."

That day, Spike TV will debut two new programming features, twice-daily

CBS MarketWatch financial updates and Zero to Sixty, daily updates

on the latest in automotive trends.

Spike will also debut two specials: Party with Spike, a celebrity-packed

special at the Playboy Mansion, and Most Extreme Elimination Challenge, a

spoof on old Japanese game shows.

Both programs were slated to air back on June 16, the network's original launch

date, but plans were scuttled while Viacom tussled with filmmaker Spike Lee over

the Spike name. (Of course, the network, formerly known as The New TNN, came out

on top).

Also playing Aug. 11: Road to Slamball, a behind-the-scenes special

on Spike's extreme-sports league, Slamball, and a two-hour, live

installment of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s WWE Raw.