Spike Stocks Up on Gambling, Sin

Spike TV is raising the stakes in its search for young male viewers. King of Vegas, a "decathalon of gambling," will debut in early 2006. The following year, Spike will run the gritty and graphic Sin City and 16 other feature films included in a deal with Miramax and Dimension Films.

King of Vegas, set to debut in early 2006, will test participants’ gambling prowess in poker as well as blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat.

Billed as a “decathalon of gambling,” King of Vegas will follow players in a tournament over the course of 10 episodes. The winner takes home a $1 million prize.

The show is from The G Group and executive producers Brian Gadinsky, Michael Yudin and Wayne Root.

Meanwhile, Spike's latest movie deal is designed to keep a bead on the channel's young-male target audience. The Miramax and Dimension Films deal includes 2005’s Sin City which will run on the cable network in 2007. Other titles in the package include Iron Monkey, Zatoichi and Mindhunters.

Spike, owned by Viacom, averaged 1.65 million total viewers in prime third quarter – up 36 percent over last year.