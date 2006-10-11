Spike Scores With Ulitmate Fight

Spike TV says its Tuesday, Oct. 10, Ultimate Fighting Championship bout drew its biggest-ever audience at an average 4.2 million viewers.

Its previous record was 2.8 million viewers on June 24 for the finale of Ultimate Fighter 3.

The Tuesday bout was a two-hour event, but the fight itself was a short one. Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz knocked out Ken “The [inaptly named] World’s Most Dangerous Man” Shamrock in the first round.

The bout drew more men 18-34 than the MLB playoff game up against it on Fox, said Spike.