Spike Reviving "Super Dave Osborne"

Spike TV has ordered a four-part event series starring Bob Einstein's fictional stuntman "Super Dave Osborne."

The still untitled half hour series will be filmed in the "mockumentary" style, as Super Dave chronicles preparations for a death defying stunt. Spike has not set a premiere date, but the series will run this summer on the guy-focused cabler.

The Osborne character originated on the John Byner Comedy Hour in 1972, and starred in his eponymous series on Showtime from 1980-1985, before spinning off the character into an animated series Super Dave: Daredevil For Hire.

Einstein has also played the character on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Late Night with David Letterman, Comedy Central's Crank Yankers and his own feature film The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave, which was released in 2000. Most recently Einstein has appeared as Osborne on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

Bob Einstein has appeared in a number of recognizable roles in recent years, including playing Marty Funkhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry the Surrogate in Arrested Development and an appearance as an FBI agent in Ocean's Thirteen.