Spike Pumps Up Programming Staff

Sharon Levy has been named senior VP, alternative programming, for Spike TV, with oversight and development responsibilities for prime time alternative reality programming.

Previously executive VP, programming at Stone & Company Entertainment, Levy created, developed and executive produced series for ABC, NBC and Spike TV including Mole, Fame and The Joe Schmo Show. Levy worked with Comedy Central from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2000 to 2001, working on publicity for The Man Show and South Park.

Bill McGoldrick joins as VP, original scripted series, where he will oversee original programming and handle the creation, development, and production of original series.

MGoldrick comes to Spike from USA Networks, where he was a VP. During his tenure at the network, he was part of development teams for Monk, The 4400 and Kojak.

