Spike Plays Baseball

Spike TV may have given up wrestling, but it now has Major League Baseball, at least a half-hour a week's worth.

MLB Productions will produce a weekly Saturday morning show during baseball season, Maximum MLB, that combines clips from one of the previous week's marquee matchups with interviews and and sound bites from players miked during games.

The show debuts April 16 at 10 a.m.

Spike, a division of MTV, is available to 87 million homes.