Spike Orders Comedy 'Players'

Spike has given a 10 episode order to Players, a new half-hour comedy from the Upright Citizen’s Brigade’s Matt Walsh.

Players follows two brothers with opposite personalities trying to run a sports bar.

Production will begin later this month for a summer premiere on Spike.
Principato Young Entertainment is producing the series, with Walsh, Ian Roberts, Jay Martel, Peter Principato and Paul Young serving as executive producers