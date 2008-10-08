Spike Orders Boston Mob Pilot

Spike TV ordered a two hour drama pilot about the Irish mob in Boston, the network said Wednesday.

The still untitled pilot focuses around a Boston mob boss who vacates his post, leaving various factions fighting to see who gets control of the streets.

The pilot will shoot on location in Boston later this fall, with an option to go to series if Spike likes the look of it.

The plot is reminiscent of Martin Scorcese’s 2006 thriller The Departed, about corruption and two timers within the Massachusetts state police and the Irish mob.

The pilot also marks the first scripted project for Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White, who also hosts the Spike program The Ultimate Fighter.

MGM Television Entertainment is producing the series along with White and Tom Lynch of the Tom Lynch Company.