Spike Makes Wrestling Move

Spike TV is moving its Total Nonstop Action wrestling to weeknights in prime time starting in April.

The show will get a Thursday night 9 p.m. slot, then re-run in its current Saturday night timeslot beginning April 13.

Since the wrestling show launched in October 2005, it has more than doubled the male-targeted network's Saturday night male 18-49 demo rating, to a .8.

Thursday night is a familiar wrestling slot, since that is where UPN scheduled its WWE Smackdown telecast before moving it to Friday this year.

