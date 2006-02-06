Spike Makes Wrestling Move
Spike TV is moving its Total Nonstop Action wrestling to weeknights in prime time starting in April.
The show will get a Thursday night 9 p.m. slot, then re-run in its current Saturday night timeslot beginning April 13.
Since the wrestling show launched in October 2005, it has more than doubled the male-targeted network's Saturday night male 18-49 demo rating, to a .8.
Thursday night is a familiar wrestling slot, since that is where UPN scheduled its WWE Smackdown telecast before moving it to Friday this year.
