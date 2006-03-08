Spike Gets Ratings Spike From Pros Vs. Joes

Guycentric programming network Spike says its debut of new series Pros vs. Joes March 6 (10-11 p.m.) gave it a big boost in its target key male demos, drawing 460,000 men 18-34 and 795,000 men 19-49.

That is up 154% and 58%, respectively, from the previous four-week average, according to the network.

Spike has been airing ultimate fighting and a mix of movies and CSI on Monday nights in prime ever since it lost its RAW wrestling franchise last summer. Wrestling used to average 1.7 million men 18-49 and over 700,000 men 18-34.

Pros vs. Joes features competitions between average guys and their sports heroes. The latter include Jerry Rice, Dennis Rodman, Jim McMahon, Brandi Chastain, Dominique Wilkins, Muggsy Bogues, Dan O’Brien and Morten Anderson.