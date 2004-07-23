Spike Gets Down to Business

Spike TV will give one lucky prospective small-business owner a shot at success with new reality show American Start-Up. The series comes from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company, Live Planet, which also produces Project Greenlight.

On American Start-Up eight young business people will receive $5,000 as seed money to get their idea going. They'll also get advice from tycoons and management consultants. They're all competing for a big investment deal to keep their project going. The 10-episode series debuts in mid-2005.

TLC has its own small business reality show coming soon. Taking Care of Business, which debuts in October, is more about makeovers than competition, though. On each episode, specialists will help a small business owner retool their business plans and operation.