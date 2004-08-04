Spike to Direct The N's First Mini

MTV Networks' teen- and tween-targeted nighttime cable network, The N, has tapped On Screen Entertainment to produce its first miniseries, Miracle Boys, with Spike Lee directing the first episode of the six-part series.

Also signed on to direct are LeVar Burton, Bill Duke and Ernest Dickerson.

On Screen Entertainment is a new company headed by the same group that produces noncom hit kids series, Reading Rainbow (which is hosted by Burton).

Miracle Boys, to be shot in Harlem, is based on the novel by Jacqueline Woodson about the coming of age of three orphaned brothers. It is slated for a February 2005 airdate.

The N is in 41 million households, with carriage split about evenly between digital cable and satellite. The N (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) shares its programming day with Noggin, which, not surprisingly, runs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is targeted to younger kids.