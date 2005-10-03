Spike, Comedy Name Press Rep

Viacom cable nets Comedy Central and Spike TV have named Bobby Amirshahi their director of corporate communications. Amirshahi will be based in Los Angeles.

He will spearhead all consumer and trade press relations for the channels on the West Coast.Amirshahi comes to the nets from Cox Communications, Atlanta, where he was director of media relations since 2002. He had been with Cox since 1996.

Spike is in 88 million homes and Comedy Central in 87 million.