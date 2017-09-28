Spike Cancels Drama ‘The Mist’

Spike has cancelled series The Mist. Based on a novella by Stephen King, The Mist is about a small-town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout, an eerie mist rolls in, cutting them off from the rest of the world, and at times, each other.



The first season, with 10 episodes, launched in June.



The Mist is produced by The Weinstein Company (TWC)-Dimension Television. Christian Torpe is an executive producer on the series.



Spike is part of Viacom. Paramount Network will take Spike’s place in January.



