Spike Brings Brown as New VP

Spike TV is getting down to a little serious business.

The men's cable network has recruited Keith Brown, most recently a correspondent for PBS newsmagazine Now with Bill Moyers

, as its vice president of news and documentaries.

Brown will be charged with Spike's news shorts like Spike Marketwatch

updates and Men Health Minutes

and will develop male-oriented documentaries.

He has also been a prime-time producer for NBC News, CBS News and PBS.