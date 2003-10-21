Spike Brings Brown as New VP
Spike TV is getting down to a little serious business.
The men's cable network has recruited Keith Brown, most recently a correspondent for PBS newsmagazine Now with Bill Moyers
, as its vice president of news and documentaries.
Brown will be charged with Spike's news shorts like Spike Marketwatch
updates and Men Health Minutes
and will develop male-oriented documentaries.
He has also been a prime-time producer for NBC News, CBS News and PBS.
