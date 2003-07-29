Spielberg to go West for TNT
Turner Network Television is partnering with famed director Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks
Television for an upcoming maxi-miniseries about the Old West.
The 12-hour series will follow two families, one American and one Native
American, through the opening of the American West.
Production is set to begin next summer for a summer-2005 premiere. Spielberg
will executive-produce with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, the co-heads of
DreamWorks Television.
TNT, which calls the project a "limited series," has not determined how many
episodes the project will be and how it will be scheduled.
Spielberg's last cable project -- $40 million Sci Fi Channel minseries
Taken -- played last December over 10 nights in two weeks.
Spielberg and DreamWorks are also plotting a new project for Sci
Fi.
