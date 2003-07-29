Spielberg to go West for TNT

Turner Network Television is partnering with famed director Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks

Television for an upcoming maxi-miniseries about the Old West.

The 12-hour series will follow two families, one American and one Native

American, through the opening of the American West.

Production is set to begin next summer for a summer-2005 premiere. Spielberg

will executive-produce with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, the co-heads of

DreamWorks Television.

TNT, which calls the project a "limited series," has not determined how many

episodes the project will be and how it will be scheduled.

Spielberg's last cable project -- $40 million Sci Fi Channel minseries

Taken -- played last December over 10 nights in two weeks.

Spielberg and DreamWorks are also plotting a new project for Sci

Fi.