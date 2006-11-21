Spielberg Cautions Against TV Violence

Famed director Steven Spielberg has cautioned the TV industry about the growing level of primetime violence and the potential impact on kids.

According to a Reuters report out of the International Emmy's board meeting Monday in New York, Spielberg, whose own Saving Private Ryan drew some criticism for its graphic violence, told his audience that shows like CSI and Heroes were "too gruesome," saying that he had to send his children out of the room during a particularly grisly part of Heroes.

"I'm a parent who is very concerned," he said.

Forensic crime dramas, complete with autopsies and clinical details of crime scenes, have become a TV staple, driven by the incredible popularity of CBS' CSI franchise.