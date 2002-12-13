Spicing up Salt Lake

Instead of their usual morning-news fare Thursday, some early morning (about

6 a.m.) viewers of Mormon Church-owned KSL-TV Salt Lake City saw what viewers

described to the station as a risqué comedy sketch about phone-sex operators.

Dozens of callers told the bewildered station the invading feed included

bare-breasted women.

AT&T Broadband admitted the error, saying a Home Box Office video feed was switched

accidentally and quickly corrected.