Spicing up Salt Lake
Instead of their usual morning-news fare Thursday, some early morning (about
6 a.m.) viewers of Mormon Church-owned KSL-TV Salt Lake City saw what viewers
described to the station as a risqué comedy sketch about phone-sex operators.
Dozens of callers told the bewildered station the invading feed included
bare-breasted women.
AT&T Broadband admitted the error, saying a Home Box Office video feed was switched
accidentally and quickly corrected.
