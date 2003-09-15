SPI: Spot Price Investigation
With shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Survivor and Friends pulling in
$400,000 (or close to it) per 30-second ad, Thursday night remains the priciest
night of network television.
But some advertisers, like movie studios, are paying huge premiums to be in
certain Thursday-night shows.
Take CSI, for example. As reported in Broadcasting & Cable’s
pricing survey this week, the average price of a 30-second spot in the show this
fall is an estimated $400,000.
But sources familiar with the situation said some advertisers have paid as
much as $600,000.
It was a similar story for Friends. The B&C survey puts the average
price at $380,000.
But one buyer, representing a lot of studio money, reported paying an average
$570,000 for the show.
"For some advertisers who feel that they've got to be there, it's just the cost of
doing business," one TV executive said.
