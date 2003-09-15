SPI: Spot Price Investigation

With shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Survivor and Friends pulling in

$400,000 (or close to it) per 30-second ad, Thursday night remains the priciest

night of network television.

But some advertisers, like movie studios, are paying huge premiums to be in

certain Thursday-night shows.

Take CSI, for example. As reported in Broadcasting & Cable’s

pricing survey this week, the average price of a 30-second spot in the show this

fall is an estimated $400,000.

But sources familiar with the situation said some advertisers have paid as

much as $600,000.

It was a similar story for Friends. The B&C survey puts the average

price at $380,000.

But one buyer, representing a lot of studio money, reported paying an average

$570,000 for the show.

"For some advertisers who feel that they've got to be there, it's just the cost of

doing business," one TV executive said.