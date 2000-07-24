Spelling stand-up

HOLLYWOOD

Critics at last week's press tour in Pasadena, Calif., came down hard on Aaron Spelling's campy new effort, Titans (airing on NBC this fall). But Spelling gave as good as he got. When one critic commented, "There's a difference between laughing with a show and laughing at it, and I get the sense in this room that people are laughing at it." Spelling responded-to applause-"I think [the cast] is angry at you for saying that. Not with you, at you." And when outspoken co-star Yasmine Bleeth said of her character: "I'm a bitch, I'm a lover, I'm a child and I'm a mother," Spelling added: "In that order."