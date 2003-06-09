Spelling NBC with another V

NBC has given a script commitment to Kenneth Johnson to revise his

20-year-old science-fiction thriller, V, as a three-hour TV movie called V: The

Second Generation, according to Jeff Gaspin, executive vice president, alternative

series, longform, program strategy and Bravo for NBC Entertainment.

V first hit TV screens in 1983 as a two-part miniseries and it was a hit

for NBC, scoring a 27 rating and a 40 share and becoming NBC's biggest

nonsports event in two-and-a-half years at the time.

Although the movie hasn't yet been green-lit by the network, the producers

hope to bring back some of the original cast, possibly including Marc Singer,

Faye Grant, Jane Badler and Robert Englund.

The project is a production of Warner Bros. Television Productions in

association with Kenneth Johnson Productions.

Rob Lee will executive-produce.