Spelling NBC with another V
NBC has given a script commitment to Kenneth Johnson to revise his
20-year-old science-fiction thriller, V, as a three-hour TV movie called V: The
Second Generation, according to Jeff Gaspin, executive vice president, alternative
series, longform, program strategy and Bravo for NBC Entertainment.
V first hit TV screens in 1983 as a two-part miniseries and it was a hit
for NBC, scoring a 27 rating and a 40 share and becoming NBC's biggest
nonsports event in two-and-a-half years at the time.
Although the movie hasn't yet been green-lit by the network, the producers
hope to bring back some of the original cast, possibly including Marc Singer,
Faye Grant, Jane Badler and Robert Englund.
The project is a production of Warner Bros. Television Productions in
association with Kenneth Johnson Productions.
Rob Lee will executive-produce.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.