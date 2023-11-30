Speedvision FAST Channel Added To Google TV Lineup

Speedvision said it has been added to Google TV as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

Viewers will have access to Speedvision’s lineup of vehicle content via Google TV’s live experience which allows users to browse free TV channels in one easy-to-use guide on the platform’s Live tab.

“Today’s launch on Google TV is a major milestone for Speedvision, as it makes our signature auto entertainment lineup available and easily accessible for the Google TV audience via its live TV experience,” said Robert Scanlon, president and CEO of Speedvision. “Coming on the heels of our first anniversary, this announcement represents yet another key step in our efforts to make Speedvision available to the car passionate audience, wherever they view their content.”

Speedvision is now streaming on 14 platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, Fubo, Xumo, Plex, Local Now, Sports.tv , TheGrio, LG Channels, TCL, Redbox, Google TV, Dish’s Sling Freestream and Samsung TV Plus in Europe.

Speedvision was revived as a FAST channel a year ago by a group led by Scanlon, who helped launch Speedvision as a cable channel in 1995. The channel was sold to Fox, renamed Speed Channel and eventually folded into FS1.