Speed to zoom with NASCAR
The Speed Channel will relaunch on Feb. 11 with scores of new NASCAR-related
programming.
The Fox-owned racing net is branding the new programming NASCAR TV.
Speed doesn't have TV rights to NASCAR Winston Cup races, but does air
smaller circuits like CART and F1.
Sister nets Fox and FX share the NASCAR package with NBC and TNT.
Speed's new slate includes analysis show Inside the Winston Cup and
Trackside, an on-site race preview show. Speed will also look back at
past seasons with Men Behind the Wrenches, Past Champions and
Winston Cup 2001.
Last May, Fox swapped its interest in Outdoor Life and The Golf Channel with
Comcast for 100 percent ownership of Speedvision.
