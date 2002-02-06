Speed to zoom with NASCAR

The Speed Channel will relaunch on Feb. 11 with scores of new NASCAR-related

programming.

The Fox-owned racing net is branding the new programming NASCAR TV.

Speed doesn't have TV rights to NASCAR Winston Cup races, but does air

smaller circuits like CART and F1.

Sister nets Fox and FX share the NASCAR package with NBC and TNT.

Speed's new slate includes analysis show Inside the Winston Cup and

Trackside, an on-site race preview show. Speed will also look back at

past seasons with Men Behind the Wrenches, Past Champions and

Winston Cup 2001.

Last May, Fox swapped its interest in Outdoor Life and The Golf Channel with

Comcast for 100 percent ownership of Speedvision.