SPEED Tunes Up Sound With Linear Acoustic
By Glen Dickson
Audio processing specialist Linear Acoustic announced that Fox Cable Networks property SPEED Network is using the company's UPMAX 5.1-channel upmixing technology to maintain consistent audio quality for its motor racing coverage.
Linear Acoustic's UPMAX technology, which is primarily used to convert stereo audio to 5.1-channel Dolby Digital sound, is provided through the company's own products and also through licensing deals with third-party manufacturers. At its Charlotte, N.C. headquarters, SPEED is using UPMAX via a Cobalt Digital 9305 embedded audio delay processor. The Cobalt Digital product creates an infinitely adjustable multichannel signal that is downmix-compatible and also serves as a solution for integrating legacy two-channel material into today's 5.1 channel programs.
While the video and audio sources for SPEED's race coverage and other programming varies, the use of UPMAX provides consistent, high-quality audio for viewers listening in 5.1 while downmixing accurately for those listening in stereo.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.