Speed, Formula One team up
Speed Channel and Formula One auto racing inked a deal to air 17 races, along
with practices and qualifiers.
The first F1 telecast Feb. 28 will showcase practice sessions of the Grand
Prix of Australia.
Speed will carry 13 events live, with others airing tape-delayed in prime
time the same day.
The News Corp.-owned auto-racing channel relaunched Feb. 11.
Fox Cable Networks took 100 percent control of Speed last July after swapping
its interests in Outdoor Life Network and The Golf Channel for Comcast Corp.'s
stake in Speed.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.