Speed, Formula One team up

Speed Channel and Formula One auto racing inked a deal to air 17 races, along

with practices and qualifiers.

The first F1 telecast Feb. 28 will showcase practice sessions of the Grand

Prix of Australia.

Speed will carry 13 events live, with others airing tape-delayed in prime

time the same day.

The News Corp.-owned auto-racing channel relaunched Feb. 11.

Fox Cable Networks took 100 percent control of Speed last July after swapping

its interests in Outdoor Life Network and The Golf Channel for Comcast Corp.'s

stake in Speed.