Speed Channel and Fox Sports Acquire Formula One
By Ben Grossman
The Speed Channel and Fox Sports have acquired the rights to air Formula One auto racing through 2009.
Fox will air four events each year and Speed will carry 13 beginning in 2007.
The on-air team for both networks will include Bob Varsha, David Hobbs, Steve Matchett and Peter Windsor.
Formula One racing is one of the most popular sports in the world outside of the United States, but has had little exposure domestically.
