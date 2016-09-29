‘Speechless,’ ‘Designated Survivor’ Get Full-Season Pickups at ABC

ABC rookie comedy Speechless and drama Designated Survivor have been given full-season pickups, both getting nine additional episode orders from, respectively, Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios and The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

“Designated Survivor and Speechless are two of the most critically acclaimed new shows of the fall season,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “We’re very proud of the creative excellence in front of and behind the camera, and are thrilled to be giving our audience more episodes.”

Designated Survivor, with Kiefer Sutherland playing the unlikely president of the U.S. following a bomb attack, has averaged a 2.0 in adults 18-49 (live plus same day), according to Nielsen. David Guggenheim is the creator and executive producer. Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon, Jon Harmon Feldman, Nick Pepper, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood and Kiefer Sutherland are executive producers.

Speechless, about a dysfunctional family and a mother, played by Minnie Driver, fighting spirited battles on behalf of her handicapped son, has averaged a 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49 in live plus same day.

Scott Silveri writes and is executive producer of the show, along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.