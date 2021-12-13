Spectrum TV and Internet Customers Get Free Trials of Peacock Premium

Charter's Spectum subscribers will get access to Peacock originals like 'Saved By The Bell'

Charter Communications and NBCUniversal said that they are making the premium tier of NBCU’s Peacock streaming service available free to Charter’s Spectrum subscribers.

Most Spectrum TV customers will get Peacock Premium for 12 months at no extra cost, starting Monday. Spectrum internet customers will get Peacock Premium free for 90 days.

The offer follows up on a distribution agreement reached between Charter and Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit back in January. Some of the delay in making the offer was due to a tech roadmap for integrating the product that took several months.

“We are pleased to partner with NBCUniversal to provide our video and broadband customers even greater access to Peacock’s entertainment, sports and news programming,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP, programming acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. “As the video landscape rapidly changes, we are committed to innovating and finding ways to provide the most valuable content to our customers, wherever and whenever they want, and making Peacock Premium available to millions of Spectrum customers nationwide furthers this goal.”

As production bottlenecks open up, Peacock is offering more original content on its premium tier, in addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo.

Originals included dramas Dr. Death, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, and One of Us Is Lying; comedies Saved by the Bell, Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, and We Are Lady Parts; reality shows The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Paris in Love, Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution, Hart to Heart, and Baking It; new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show; and upcoming original series including Bel-Air, MacGruber, Wolf Like Me, Bust Down, Killing It, Queer as Folk, and Joe Exotic.

“Peacock is an increasingly important destination for viewers who rely on NBCUniversal for even more original and library content, including entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming,” said Matt Bond, chairman, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “We’re thrilled to partner with Charter and offer Peacock Premium as an additive experience to our portfolio.”■